CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 12,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $95.09 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.08%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DUK. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.64.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.