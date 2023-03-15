CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,633,000 after acquiring an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

GS opened at $322.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $357.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.03. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.81 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $443.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.24.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

