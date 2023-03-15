CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 7.7% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.2% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $427.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $490.43.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $478.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $122.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $373.67 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $467.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $457.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $18.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

