CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,930 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,156,000 after buying an additional 1,055,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 20.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,671,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,931,000 after buying an additional 611,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hershey by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,486,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,800,000 after buying an additional 473,552 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in Hershey by 185.9% in the third quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 621,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,115,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 55.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 960,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,756,000 after buying an additional 342,187 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HSY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.23.

Hershey Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY opened at $242.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.87. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $201.42 and a 1 year high of $244.38.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total transaction of $36,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.35, for a total value of $36,052.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,086.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,076 shares of company stock worth $7,990,284. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.