CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRTX opened at $295.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $233.01 and a 52 week high of $325.19.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.10.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,684,351.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.83, for a total value of $783,350.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,379 shares in the company, valued at $15,684,351.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,227,849.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,916 shares of company stock worth $12,466,970 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

