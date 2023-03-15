CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 6,612 Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,612 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,830 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,968,000 after acquiring an additional 368,963 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILTB opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $64.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.09 and its 200-day moving average is $51.95.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

