CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 7,114 Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Get Rating) by 202.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LQDH stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.37 and a 52-week high of $94.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average is $90.89.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

