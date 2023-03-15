CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $8,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,007,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,057,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,020.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,064 shares of company stock valued at $11,738,763 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Philip Morris International Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Societe Generale started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.73.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.85 and a 1-year high of $109.81. The company has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.24% and a net margin of 11.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

