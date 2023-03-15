CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,121 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 1,599.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 423,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,744 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Pinterest by 33.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 832,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,390,000 after purchasing an additional 210,320 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pinterest by 22.1% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,511 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Pinterest by 2.5% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 294,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in Pinterest by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 352,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,222,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Price Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $29.17. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of -166.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.47.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $877.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $1,272,752.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at $14,769,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $3,724,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 498,267 shares of company stock worth $12,614,217 over the last three months. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pinterest from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Pinterest from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.