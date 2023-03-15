CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in VIZIO were worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VZIO. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 88.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in VIZIO by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter worth about $103,000. 17.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VIZIO Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of VZIO stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -906.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.73. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $13.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VIZIO ( NYSE:VZIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VZIO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on VIZIO in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

VIZIO Profile

(Get Rating)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

