CreativeOne Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,751 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $269,000.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

PFFD stock opened at $19.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47. Global X US Preferred ETF has a one year low of $23.70 and a one year high of $25.77.

Global X US Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

