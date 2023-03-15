CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 2,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,248,000 after purchasing an additional 532,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 1,001.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 490.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,453,000 after buying an additional 248,598 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI US REIT ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 174,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 5,957 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:BBRE opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $867.72 million, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $84.55.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

