CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.