CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.26 and a 52 week high of $74.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.91.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.128 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

