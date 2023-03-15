CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.14 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,156 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 269,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 19,692 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after purchasing an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 694.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO opened at $48.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.67 and a 1 year high of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

