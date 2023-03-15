CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at about $697,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 264.0% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 8.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 63,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after buying an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles Schwab Trading Up 9.2 %

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.31 per share, with a total value of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,823,200 and sold 728,106 shares valued at $58,067,403. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW opened at $56.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $101.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.16.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

