CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.28 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $49.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.17 and a 200-day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.38 and a 12-month high of $52.24.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.