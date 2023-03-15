CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.50 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 142.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $428.07 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.21 and a twelve month high of $488.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.02. The company has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $504.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.67.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $424.95 per share, with a total value of $424,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Neil Hunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.57, for a total transaction of $2,217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,701,131.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company. engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

