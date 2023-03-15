CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $864,000 Position in Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,860 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Social Media ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the first quarter worth $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Performance

Global X Social Media ETF stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.32. Global X Social Media ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $45.60.

