CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $901,000 Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,806 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 70.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $235.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.96. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $308.97. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Argus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $318.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.83.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 33,249 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.61, for a total transaction of $8,166,286.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,396 shares of company stock valued at $20,438,478. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

