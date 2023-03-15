CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $962,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PayPal from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.42.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.39 and a twelve month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $82.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.20.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

