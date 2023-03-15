CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 81.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 822,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,740,000 after buying an additional 370,517 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 989,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,230,000 after acquiring an additional 225,256 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 313,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,797,000 after purchasing an additional 158,211 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 285.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,390,000 after purchasing an additional 125,427 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 458,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 67,126 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $39.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.73. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.28 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.14.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

