CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 323.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN opened at $57.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.65 and a 12 month high of $99.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.34.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

