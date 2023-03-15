CreativeOne Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD lifted its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 8,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000.

Get Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFM stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.00. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $31.91 and a 12-month high of $39.34.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.