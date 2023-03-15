CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,376 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in S&P Global by 11.6% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 673 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in S&P Global by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in S&P Global by 3.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.9% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 10,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $434.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.56.

S&P Global Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:SPGI opened at $332.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $423.55. The company has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $356.62 and a 200-day moving average of $341.71.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,977,384.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,232,921.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,185 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Featured Stories

