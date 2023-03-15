CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 282 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,346 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $78.20 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $67.13 and a 12-month high of $131.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EW shares. Raymond James cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,848,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $1,542,498.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 60,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,174.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $521,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,386 shares of company stock worth $7,858,324 in the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into four main areas: Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement, Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.