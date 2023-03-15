CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 349 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

MCO opened at $293.02 on Wednesday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $230.16 and a one year high of $346.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.22.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 62.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total transaction of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

