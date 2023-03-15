CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 395 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 93.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Five Below during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five Below by 108.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,704,541.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $197.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.20. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $212.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FIVE shares. Roth Mkm upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Five Below in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.42.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

