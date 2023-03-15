CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 6,624 Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 353,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 89,973 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 197.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF stock opened at $28.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.62 million, a P/E ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a 12 month low of $25.14 and a 12 month high of $37.71.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

The Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (MILN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Millennials Thematic index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed companies that derive a significant source of their revenue from spending categories determined to be associated with millennials – people born between 1980 and 2000.

