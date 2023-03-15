CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 866.7% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $83.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MO. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

