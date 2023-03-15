CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,355 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $200.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $219.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.09. The company has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $254.94.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Cowen began coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on IQVIA from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.27.

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

