CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,322 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MSCI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSCI Trading Up 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.10.

MSCI stock opened at $548.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14 and a beta of 1.13. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $484.34.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.49%.

About MSCI

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.