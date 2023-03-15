CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 5,061 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,061 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 12,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at about $1,230,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.5% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $176.83 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $186.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.21.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.