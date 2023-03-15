CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 670 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 305.0% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 14.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period.

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a market cap of $308.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $39.78.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

