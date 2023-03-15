CreativeOne Wealth LLC Sells 709 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blooom Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock opened at $205.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $215.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $208.02. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.