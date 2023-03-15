CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $1.02 Million Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 3rd quarter worth about $608,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 538.9% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 34,923 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 30.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October in the third quarter worth $250,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October stock opened at $33.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.60.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.