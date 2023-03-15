CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes $1.48 Million Position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF (NYSEARCA:PBE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF by 20.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF during the third quarter worth $117,000.

Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA PBE opened at $62.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.39 and a fifty-two week high of $68.50.

About Invesco Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dynamic Biotechnology & Genome Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Index. The Index consists of stocks of 30 the United States biotechnology and genome companies.

