CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,713 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,697,550 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,811,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.23.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

