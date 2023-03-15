CreativeOne Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lowered its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSSC. American National Bank increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 440,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,266,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 286,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,464,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 354,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,933,000 after buying an additional 8,598 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 58,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $49.96 and a 1 year high of $63.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.13.

