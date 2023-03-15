Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.38% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Orion Engineered Carbons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.
Orion Engineered Carbons Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OEC stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.65. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $26.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day moving average of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orion Engineered Carbons
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,537,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 795,925 shares in the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,663,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,412,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile
Orion Engineered Carbons SA engages in the production and supply of carbon black. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Specialty Carbon Black segment manufactures specialty carbon black at multiple sites for a broad range of specialized applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Engineered Carbons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.