Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.44. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 15,165,380 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

