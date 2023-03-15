Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $2.66

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2023

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CSGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.66, but opened at $2.44. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $2.46, with a volume of 15,165,380 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Credit Suisse Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.82.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 33.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.