Critical Contrast: Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM)

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Brookfield Asset Management’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $2.14 billion 1.87 $91.78 million $1.31 39.31 Brookfield Asset Management $3.76 billion 3.47 N/A N/A N/A

Focus Financial Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Brookfield Asset Management.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 7 2 0 2.22 Brookfield Asset Management 0 2 5 1 2.88

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Focus Financial Partners and Brookfield Asset Management, as provided by MarketBeat.

Focus Financial Partners presently has a consensus price target of $50.13, indicating a potential downside of 2.67%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $47.06, indicating a potential upside of 48.65%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Focus Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners 4.28% 25.59% 6.70% Brookfield Asset Management N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Focus Financial Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Focus Financial Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. The company was founded by Leonard R. Chang, Ruediger Adolf and Rajini Sundar Kodialam in November 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets. In addition, its private equity business offers business, infrastructure, and industrials services; and real estate business, which includes core investments, and transitional and development investments. Further, the company engages in the residential development business including homebuilding, and condominium and land development. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

