Critical Review: Tenon Medical (TNON) and Its Rivals

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) is one of 227 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Tenon Medical to related companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tenon Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Tenon Medical Competitors 981 3567 7777 176 2.57

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 28.46%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

7.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Tenon Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical -2,737.63% -1,065.75% -141.13% Tenon Medical Competitors -1,315.22% -156.60% -26.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tenon Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $690,000.00 -$18.92 million -0.64 Tenon Medical Competitors $1.13 billion $57.94 million -1.41

Tenon Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenon Medical. Tenon Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tenon Medical peers beat Tenon Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

