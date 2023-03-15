Critical Survey: Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF) versus MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA)

Irish Residential Properties REIT (OTCMKTS:RSHPF – Get Rating) and MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and MFA Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial -48.00% -1.66% -0.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.4% of MFA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of MFA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Irish Residential Properties REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 MFA Financial 0 2 3 0 2.60

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Irish Residential Properties REIT and MFA Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Irish Residential Properties REIT presently has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 23.93%. MFA Financial has a consensus price target of $12.45, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given MFA Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe MFA Financial is more favorable than Irish Residential Properties REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Irish Residential Properties REIT and MFA Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Irish Residential Properties REIT N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MFA Financial $482.42 million 2.02 -$231.58 million ($2.56) -3.73

Irish Residential Properties REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than MFA Financial.

Summary

MFA Financial beats Irish Residential Properties REIT on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Irish Residential Properties REIT

Irish Residential Properties REIT Plc (IRES registration # 529737) is an Irish REIT focused on consolidating the fragmented Irish rental market by targeting quality multi-unit residential real estate in Dublin and other major centres. IRES is externally managed by certain subsidiaries of CAPREIT (TSX:CAR.UN). Through its arrangements with CAPREIT, IRES's operational strategy is to deliver superior customer service, enhance tenant retention, and deliver quality homes by leveraging CAPREIT's hands-on experience, and proven operating philosophies. IRES was listed on the Irish Stock Exchange (now Euronext Dublin) in April 2014.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, Non-Agency mortgage backed securities and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

