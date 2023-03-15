CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 798.3 days.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CTTOF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.
CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CTT – Correios De Portugal (CTTOF)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTT - Correios De Portugal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.