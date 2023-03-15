CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Short Interest Update

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 239,500 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the February 13th total of 255,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 798.3 days.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CTTOF opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a twelve month low of $2.39 and a twelve month high of $4.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

CTT – Correios De Portugal Company Profile

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

