Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Up 10.1% in February

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the February 13th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 412,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $103.01 and a 52 week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Insider Activity at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In related news, CEO Phillip D. Green acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 114,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CEO Phillip D. Green purchased 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,605.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,228,964.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,158,468.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after buying an additional 676,467 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $81,228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

Featured Articles

