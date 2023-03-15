CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.17. CVB Financial shares last traded at $18.65, with a volume of 751,921 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average is $25.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVB Financial ( NASDAQ:CVBF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $149.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.82 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 41.69% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.