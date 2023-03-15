D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The firm has a market cap of $267.32 million, a PE ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Company Profile

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.

