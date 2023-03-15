DA Davidson Increases REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Price Target to $13.50

REV Group (NYSE:REVG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REVG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on REV Group to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on REV Group from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded REV Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on REV Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Shares of NYSE REVG opened at $12.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 302.58 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. REV Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

REV Group ( NYSE:REVG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $583.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.73 million. REV Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that REV Group will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in REV Group by 107.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in REV Group by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of REV Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of REV Group by 1,593.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REV Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, and industrial and commercial end users. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation.

