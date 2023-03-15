DA Davidson Trims Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Target Price to $4.00

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 85.19% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on LEV. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.40.
NYSE:LEV opened at $2.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $420.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 2.16. Lion Electric has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
