DA Davidson Upgrades Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) to Buy

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PB. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of PB opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.33. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $58.25 and a 1-year high of $78.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $346.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $62.90 per share, with a total value of $62,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 202,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,761,843.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,212,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $569,805,000 after purchasing an additional 244,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

See Also

